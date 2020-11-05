Ninemile project protects Lolo National Forest

Two anti-forestry groups have filed a suit against the U.S. Forest Service over a modest forest management project on a portion of the Lolo National Forest. However, the Soldier-Butler Project on the Ninemile Ranger District has been extensively vetted by agency experts and scientists and would provide positive conservation and economic benefits for both the national forest and local communities.
The Lolo National Forest has experienced major fires in recent years and has been suffering from poor forest health. For these reasons, public lands managers are seeking to implement a wide range of forest management activities across 45,000 acres to reduce the risks of severe wildfire, and provide better and safer access for firefighters and the public.
In fact, approximately 17,670 acres of the project area are located within the Wildland Urban Interface, where homes and forests intermix. This equates to about 40% of the project area, and a reason why the area is part of the Missoula County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
Opponents of the project accuse the Forest Service of wanting to do “heavy logging,” yet it would mechanically thin less than a quarter of the project area. Opponents also paint a picture of unfettered road construction, yet on the balance, the project would actually result in a net reduction of 62 miles for forest roads which includes the decommissioning of 34 miles of roads to mitigate wildlife impacts and to reduce sedimentation to streams.
While the project is adjacent to an inventoried roadless area, the only management activities proposed within the roadless area is “ecosystem management burns,” also known as prescribed fire. In total, some 45% of the Lolo National Forest is either in designated wilderness areas or inventoried roadless areas.
The project has already been the subject of extensive analysis and wildlife consultation among agency experts, seemingly producing enough paper to consume all the trees proposed for harvest in the project area.
The U.S. Forest Service first “scoped” the project on Dec. 14, 2016, almost four years ago. The project was analyzed under an environmental assessment, and the administrative record runs 1,564 pages, when you include the five appendices, 14 specialist reports, and the draft and final decision notices.
This is another example of a forest management project that has been stalled for years by analysis paralysis, driven by the real and perceived threat of litigation. It seems no amount of analysis, consultation and paperwork will appease those who think our national forests shouldn’t be managed, by anyone at any time.
In the meantime, the two timber sales sold this past year were purchased by small business operations who depend on National Forest timber to run. Sun Mountain Lumber from Deer Lodge and Pyramid Lumber from Seeley Lake are depending on the timber volume from the Soldier Butler Project to keep their operations going and their over 200 employees working.
It seems that every day, litigant groups seek to sue and obstruct the work of our public lands managers as well as efforts to reduce the risks to our forests and support our rural economy. The new litigation over Soldier-Butler Project is another example of how anti-forestry rhetoric often doesn’t match the facts.
Tom Partin is the Montana representative for the American Forest Resource Council, a trade association advocating for active forest management on federal lands. Partin has worked in forestry in the Pacific Northwest for over 40 years.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!