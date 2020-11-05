Ninemile project protects Lolo National Forest

While the project is adjacent to an inventoried roadless area, the only management activities proposed within the roadless area is “ecosystem management burns,” also known as prescribed fire. In total, some 45% of the Lolo National Forest is either in designated wilderness areas or inventoried roadless areas.

The project has already been the subject of extensive analysis and wildlife consultation among agency experts, seemingly producing enough paper to consume all the trees proposed for harvest in the project area.

The U.S. Forest Service first “scoped” the project on Dec. 14, 2016, almost four years ago. The project was analyzed under an environmental assessment, and the administrative record runs 1,564 pages, when you include the five appendices, 14 specialist reports, and the draft and final decision notices.

This is another example of a forest management project that has been stalled for years by analysis paralysis, driven by the real and perceived threat of litigation. It seems no amount of analysis, consultation and paperwork will appease those who think our national forests shouldn’t be managed, by anyone at any time.