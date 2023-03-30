March 29 marked the 30-year anniversary of the devastating arson which destroyed the location of Blue Mountain Clinic in 1993.

As we look back at this horrific event, we once again find ourselves in an environment of anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ extremism meant to stoke anger and violence against the providers and the recipients of these essential health care services.

This anniversary occurs during one of the most heated legislative sessions on record. Blue Mountain Clinic is currently advocating against 13 egregious bills which seek to significantly restrict abortion access, or which discriminate against LGBTQ Montanans. These bills have been passing mostly along party line; the bills and the legislators who sponsor them perpetuate lies and inflammatory language meant to shame and stigmatize.

None of these proposed policies improve health outcomes or increase access to health care. The reality is that one in four people who can become pregnant will obtain an abortion in their lifetime. The overwhelming majority of Montanans do not approve of government interference in the practice of medicine.

A recent poll conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute found that 64% of Montanans agree that abortion should be legal in all or most cases, which closely mirrors a poll from Breakthrough Campaigns that shows 70% support abortion access free from government interference. Middle Fork Strategies established that 75% of Montanans oppose any changes to our state constitution that restricts access to abortion. Taken together, these polls highlight that the Legislature is not only out of step with the will of Montanans, but they are actively and knowingly trying to pass laws which seek to take away our fundamental and constitutionally protected rights.

The staff working at Blue Mountain Clinic during the 1993 arson report eerily similar rhetoric from extremists prior to the firebombing three decades ago. Disruptions in the delivery of health services escalated to harassment and violence against providers, and ultimately the firebombing that destroyed the clinic.

In archival video following the arson, Willa Craig spoke to the public exuding strength and resilience: “To the people most impacted by this act: our prenatal patients, the families that we have served over the years in every way, by delivering their babies and immunizing their children, to the patients of our internist who provides care for our many elderly patients, and our therapist who spends much of her time in adoption counseling. You and they are the real targets of anti-abortion violence. It is you, the community, that must tell anti-abortion terrorists that these doors stay open."

And stay open they did. Blue Mountain Clinic was the first clinic in Montana to provide abortion care beginning in 1977, and we were one of the first to provide gender affirming care. We provide person-centered and compassionate health care for Montanans from birth through end of life including family medicine, primary and preventative care, mental health care, sexual and reproductive health care, gender affirming care, and suboxone therapy, all under one roof.

As we reflect on the somber 30-year anniversary of the firebombing to Blue Mountain Clinic, we once again find ourselves fighting against obstruction, intimidation, bullying and harassment. However, our focus has never strayed from prioritizing the care we provide to our patients and to our community. We call on the Montana GOP to end their deceit, their fearmongering, and their use of violence-inciting language against health care providers and those who seek essential health care.

In the words of my fierce predecessors, these doors stay open.