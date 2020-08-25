New opportunity for free, in-home early education in Montana

As part of the federal grant, Waterford.org created the Waterford UPSTART Great Plains TASK (Taking All to Success in Kindergarten) Force as a consortium to advance early education priorities and to expand opportunities for kindergarten readiness in the Great Plains states. TASK Force members include the Montana Head Start Association, the Blackfeet Early Childhood Center and the Montana Office of Public Instruction. Enrollment in the Waterford UPSTART program is limited to 200 children for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, but the program will be available for two years in Montana with 400 children participating during the 2021-2022 school year. To be eligible for enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year program, children must enter kindergarten in 2021 with a birth date between Sept. 11, 2015, and Sept. 10, 2016. Registration is now open and families can register by phone at 888-982-9898 or online at waterfordupstart.org.