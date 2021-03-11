New bull elk tag bill would privilege landowners and nonresidents over Montana hunters

One of the most outrageous parts of HB 505 is the bonus point shortcut. It allows hunters who have access to private land to “indicate” they will only hunt cow elk that year. In return, they are eligible to receive a whopping six bonus points! Therefore, when applied to a nonresident elk hunter, this license could guarantee a cow elk tag for two years and provide a nonresident with 12 bonus points to use in his third year of applying. This effectively allows nonresidents to jump the line for trophy elk hunts ahead of Montanans who have put in for over a decade. Out-of-state elk hunters should not be allowed to cut in line with bonus points because they are outfitted in Montana or have a friend here who owns 640 acres. Folks who aren’t interested or able to hunt cow elk on private land will be left in the dust and forced to kiss their dream elk hunts goodbye, thanks to the special interest gamesmanship of this bill and its sponsor.