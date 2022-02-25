New and better nuclear technology could help stop climate change

I think "Ready-Fire-Aim" best characterizes Mr. Garrity's February 3 Opinion Piece on small nuclear reactors. The purpose of this letter is to point out that most of the "facts" he relays about nuclear apply to today's large Light Water Reactors (LWRs). These LWRs are not at all like the Fourth-Generation Small Modular Reactor (SMR) that Wyoming plans to build or other similar reactors that are being considering in Montana's SJ 3 Legislative Study led by Senator Terry Gauthier.

In the early days of nuclear power development, scientists envisioned a "closed-loop system" for recycling so-called "spent" nuclear fuel in order to utilize most of its available energy and significantly reduce the volume and half-life of remaining wastes. Closed-loop systems greatly minimize the need to mine Uranium and also make the small remaining quantity of used fuel far safer, easier and more economical dispose of.

The original long-term goal of nuclear power has always been to recycle nuclear fuel over-and-over again to extract far more of its energy than today's LWRs do. For example, reactors today use less than 3% of the available energy in the nuclear fuel and discard the rest as waste. Several of the SMRs being considered in Montana and Wyoming have the potential to recycle used fuel, but that will be the next step in their evolution and will not be done initially. The purpose of current efforts are simply to show the public that SMR's can be operated safely and economically to produce carbon-free electricity at a commercial scale. So, why does a professed environmentalist like Mr. Garrity want to kill this promising technology in the cradle?

Early development work on SMRs began in U.S. during the 1970's and continued until it was halted in 1994, just as commercial-scale demonstrations were about to begin. So, we've already lost 28 years thanks to people like Mr. Garrity who wrote: "It's time to say goodbye and good riddance, not only to coal but also to nuclear power." Well he is at least half right. We do need to transition away from coal, but he definitely jumped the gun by declaring that the demonstration of new and better reactor technologies with the potential to solve the Climate Crisis should be halted before it even begins.

So, perhaps Mr. Garrity might benefit by taking a lesson from the French. When confronted with a cut-off of fossil fuel supplies from Russia the French decided to take matters into their own hands and "go nuclear". Amazingly, within 20 years of making this decision, France was producing 75 percent of its electricity with nuclear, including a successful fuel recycling program. America could do the same if we were to decide on the best available SMR technology, start mass-producing it in factories and deploy it around the country in places like Colstrip and Kemmerer, Wyoming.

Bob Balhiser is a retired engineer with an interest in clean energy solutions. He recently authored the SJ-3 Legislative Study Resolution on advanced reactor systems to provide a carbon-free, clean energy future for Colstrip.

