National change long overdue

The report made several recommendations: new housing to break-up ghettos, “hire a more diverse and sensitive police force,” invest more in public education, job training, and other social services.

The root causes of today’s riots are basically the same that were identified in the 1968 Kerner Report. I also maintain that the recommendations the report made for change remain, by and large, the same.

Should our nation continue to ignore, demean, denigrate, and abuse the basic needs of ALL of our citizens, then the course is set for our internal destruction. It need not be so.

Greed must be replaced by compassion for others; hate must be replaced by love; “I” must be replaced by “WE,“ ignorance must be replaced by knowledge; exclusion must be replaced by inclusion; and those few things must become part and parcel of each of us for the sake of all of us.

In 1620, John Winthrop, an attorney, who would serve for 12 years as the founding governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, preached a sermon to his fellow Puritan immigrants.

The sermon: "A Model of Christian Charity," spoke of the new world as a “city on a hill.” The new colony would be a beacon to the world as a godly, just, and charitable place and be an example for all the world to see and emulate.