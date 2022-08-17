Nancy Leifer and Bonnie Lorenzen: Are Montana’s proposed Legislative District maps gerrymandered?

The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission is calling for comment on four maps of proposed legislative districts that would determine how we elect representatives and senators to the Montana Legislature starting in 2024. Now is the time to understand how redistricting affects governance in Montana and make your voice heard.

The Encyclopedia Britannica defines gerrymandering as “the practice of drawing the boundaries of electoral districts in a way that gives one political party an unfair advantage over its rivals.” While gerrymandering was named for convoluted boundary lines, the shape of districts is not the issue. The question for partisan gerrymandering is whether the share of districts that favor each party is proportional to the share of state voters that favor each party. If one party has a larger proportional share of districts than it is due, that is partisan gerrymandering.

Voter data adopted unanimously by Montana’s commission indicate that on average, 57% of Montana’s voters vote Republican and 43% vote Democrat. To meet the commission’s goal of drawing a map that “does not unduly favor one political party,” proposed maps would have 57 house districts that favor Republicans, and 43 house districts that favor Democrats. Two of the proposed maps have exactly this split, maps HDP2 and HDP3, while also meeting all of the mandatory criteria required by law.

The other two proposed maps, HDP1 and HDP4, create over 70 districts favoring Republicans and less than 30 districts favoring Democrats. These maps meet the mandatory criteria with an emphasis on compactness. While the difference in party voters statewide is only 14%, these maps would create an advantage of 30% to the majority party. Regardless of the shape of the districts, this is partisan gerrymandering.

To reach more than 70 Republican-favored districts, HDP1 and HDP4 eliminate districts where Native Americans have majorities, reducing Native American voters’ ability to elect the candidates of their choice. Beginning with the districts drawn by 2000 commission, Native Americans were elected to the Legislature in about the same proportion as their share of the state’s population. These maps reverse the work of past commissions in assuring fair Native American representation.

Why is gerrymandering so destructive to democracy?

Our elections are based on the principle “one person, one vote.” But one vote doesn’t have equal weight when the deck is stacked with gerrymandered districts. State legislatures should reflect and represent the political makeup and the minority populations of their state. Gerrymandered maps empower the majority political party while ignoring the views of the state’s voters. Under HDP1 and HDP4, the majority party could elect two-thirds of the Legislature or more, when in fact they don’t represent two-thirds of the voters. Such illegitimate political power would have complete control of the lawmaking process to suppress the minority party and secure ongoing control. This would be the death of representative democracy.

The commission wants to hear from Montanans about the proposed maps and is holding a series of in-person public hearings around the state Aug. 25 through Sept. 19 in Pablo, Missoula, Bozeman, Great Falls, Billings and Crow Agency. Three additional hearings are virtual and require pre-registration to testify. The hearing schedule, registration form, and maps can be found on the Commission’s website: mtredistricting.gov/.

You can also submit written comments by following the directions on the Commission website. Let the Commission know that you favor maps that do not unduly favor a political party and that you want maps that fairly reflect and represent minorities and political makeup of Montana voters.