MPERA rebuts Lewis & Clark County's accusations

Regardless of what the motives are for reneging on their obligations to their former employees and the other employers in the pension plan, we believe the only proper authority to fairly and quickly decide this urgent matter of state-wide importance to be the Montana Supreme Court.

The county’s assertion that MPERA and the MPERB are attempting “an unprecedented grab at power and a violation of the separation of powers in the Constitution” demonstrates that have not engaged in a thorough legal analysis of this issue. This is purely a question of constitutional interpretation under Article VIII, Section 15 of the Montana Constitution. We have asked the Montana Supreme Court to settle this dispute because Article VIII, Section 15 of the Montana Constitution is clear that MPERB is vested with the authority to actuarially determine the amount of unfunded pension liabilities attributable to a component unit of a participating employer that has terminated its participation in a MPERB administered defined benefit plan, and compel the payment of and collect this unfunded pension liability upon the component unit’s termination so it is not forced upon all other employers of the system.