More transparency needed from auditor candidate

There is a need for more transparency in the race for state auditor. A recent story published by Mike Dennison, chief political reporter for the Montana Television Network, shed light on a growing concern among insurance professionals regarding a candidate for state auditor – also known as Commissioner of Securities and Insurance in Montana.
With all the high-profile campaigns for governor and Congress other important races can be overlooked by voters. But it would be a mistake to overlook the race for state auditor – a critically important office responsible for regulation of the securities and insurance industries doing business in our state as well as serving as a member of the State Land Board.
Montanans know about the important work of the State Auditor’s Office in protecting consumers from unscrupulous securities and insurance practices. That’s why voters and the public deserve to have a representative in the state Auditor’s Office as commissioner free of actual or apparent conflicts of interest. I have no doubt people running for the office, including Nelly Nicol, are well-intended candidates. That said, a bit more transparency is due from Ms. Nicol as she seeks Montanan’s votes for state auditor.
Importantly, Ms. Nicol should address how she can or will avoid an actual or apparent conflict of interest regulating Victory Insurance Co. – a company in which she is an executive officer (secretary/treasurer) and related to shareholders of the company. Has Victory Insurance ever had any official action taken against it by the State Auditor’s Office? Has Victory Insurance ever been involved in litigation with the State Auditor’s Office? If so, she should address for the public how she can fairly regulate a company in which she has had a direct financial and business relationship.
Furthermore, how does Ms. Nicol propose to avoid the appearance of conflict when regulating Victory Insurance, a company run by her father which has spent more than $65,000 through a political committee in support of her candidacy for Insurance Commissioner?
Perhaps she would be willing to explain how she is a champion for industry competition and at the same time a representative of “Fair Montana,” an organization that has actively pursued elimination of Montana State Fund, also regulated by the state auditor, and the largest self-supporting workers’ compensation insurer in Montana. Montana State Fund insures small Montana businesses that for-profit private companies like Victory Insurance are unwilling to insure due to high-risk or high loss history. Does Ms. Nicol support the elimination or liquidation of Montana State Fund like her organization “Fair Montana”? Montanans deserve to know where she stands before casting their ballot.
In my view, advocating for the elimination of Montana State Fund shows a lack of appreciation for the small businesses and employees MSF serves that no other company will. Nearly 19,000 MSF policyholders are Montana small businesses. Montanans deserve to know the answers to these questions and Ms. Nicol should be transparent about her relationship with Victory Insurance and her conflict of interest.
Laurence Hubbard of Helena is president and CEO of Montana State Fund. This is his personal opinion and does not represent the views of Montana State Fund or its board of directors.
