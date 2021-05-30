Montana's rivers: Clean and cold and more precious than gold

But acknowledging reality doesn’t seem to be a strong point with either Gov. Greg Gianforte or his Republican legislative cadre. They already lowered our water quality standards for nutrients and now Gianforte opposes releasing more water from Fort Peck Dam in the spring to keep the pallid sturgeon from going extinct. These fish have been in Montana’s river systems for tens of millions of years, a fact that appears to hold no weight with a governor who seems to believe the earth is 6,000 years old and humans co-existed with dinosaurs.

It’s worth noting the pallid sturgeon was listed as “endangered” under the Endangered Species Act more than 30 years ago. Now, with less than 130 sturgeon remaining in Montana — including those raised in hatcheries since there has been no documented successful natural reproduction — one might think it’s time to do whatever we can to prevent yet another native species from vanishing forever.