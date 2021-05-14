Montana's reckless legislative session

There’s nowhere to go but up. Our 67th Montana Legislative Session hit the lowest bar ever. We need to join together, do damage control, and make sure such a reckless, overreaching, power-grabbing session never happens again in our beloved state. The 2021 Session was unprecedented for its hybrid nature, part in person, part remote during the novel COVID19 pandemic. Our do-nothing legislative COVID panel was the problem. No mask requirements, no physical distancing, few protections. Even more unprecedented was the far-right Republican abuse of power, double standards, hypocrisy, conflicts of interest, oppression, and intimidation. Members of the public and Democratic and moderate-Republican legislators who spoke up against the abuse of power didn’t stand a chance of civil discourse, or to move any legislation.

That ratio worries me. It reflects the electorate. Montanans elected far-right extremists. Yet, I refuse to believe that most Montanans support their unconstitutional bills that deprive fellow Montanans of basic rights. Our state Constitution proclaims equality of opportunity and blessings of liberty, yet this far-right-controlled legislature stripped civil liberties from women, LGBTQ and trans people. It removed local control for firearms, clean indoor air, carbon, affordable housing zoning, and sanctuary cities. It dismantled our public health system that’s worked well for 100 years since the last pandemic. It trampled Tribal rights. It limited access to healthcare and free, fair elections. It sidelined Montana hunters in favor of out of state trophy hunters. It undermined our independent Judiciary and the checks and balances that independence ensures. And this Republican legislature offered a $1 million bribe if University Board of Regents stay away from court, so that the far right gets concealed guns at college. No more youth political activity on campus, but packing heat is just fine.