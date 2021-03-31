Montana's next wilderness area could be in Helena's backyard

During the winters of 2013/14 and 2014/15, Montana Wilderness Association, Wild Things Unlimited, and Winter Wildlands Alliance organized a volunteer study of Nevada Mountain to see which species are using the area. The study found 11 different carnivores using the area, including wolverine, grey wolf, bobcat, red fox, pine marten, mountain lion, weasel and Canada lynx. Grizzly bears have also been documented using the area. By permanently protecting Nevada Mountain, these animals would have the space and connectivity they need to flourish, as would elk, mule deer and other game animals that draw hunters to the Lincoln area every year.

It’s no wonder that, in its final draft of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest plan, the U.S. Forest Service recommends that Congress designate wilderness protection for Nevada Mountain.

But what’s good for wildlife, in this case, is also good for us.

The quality of life we enjoy in Helena is already enriched by our proximity to Nevada Mountain, since it’s easy enough to get there from Helena for a day hike. But it would enrich our lives even more if Nevada Mountain were permanently protected as a wilderness area. We could then be certain that our kids and theirs could take the same joy we do in experiencing Montana at its wildest and be able to create memories right here in our Helena backyard.