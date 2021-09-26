Montana's children deserve better than this

I have been told not to worry that “the providers will help the schools figure it out.” That may be, but it is neither their responsibility nor where they should be expending their time, energy and resources when their mission is to help kids not accountants. I have also been told that the “guidance” document Arntzen has sent to schools is not that difficult and “the finance officer in my district can easily figure it out.” Again, that may be true in some cases but it most certainly is not in all. The promised assistance has been piecemeal and standardized rather than reaching out to those districts that are struggling.

Presentations on this issue have been given to several different legislative interim committees and instead of providing clarity, observers in many cases have been left with a gnawing uncertainty that schools will be able to afford these services going forward. Already, we are seeing reports of districts that are dramatically reducing the number of kids served by the CSCT program.

Montana kids are losing access to care on Arntzen’s watch, while she is patting herself on the back. The Legislature explicitly directed her to “minimize to the greatest extent possible the administrative burden on school districts,” and she is failing. The result of that failure will fall on children who need help, and that is unacceptable. Montana’s children deserve far better than this.

Moffie Funk is a Democratic legislator from Helena and represents House District 82.

