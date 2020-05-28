Montana's agricultural sector needs a champion in Congress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is trouble in America’s heartland. In 2018, even before added disruptions from the coronavirus, median farm income was negative $1,500, and about 70% of farm income came from secondary jobs. Only about 15 cents of America’s food dollar goes to producers. Input costs are rising, markets are significantly disrupted, and there is more consolidation in markets for both inputs and products. There are only four major beef processing plants, less than in 1921 when the U.S. passed legislation to break up the packer monopoly over those who raise beef. Suicides and bankruptcies are up; COVID relief has been slow; and not enough people are talking about it.

For too long, Montanans haven’t had a champion for our agricultural sector in our lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. I’m ready to be that champion.

My commitment to rural Montana runs deep. Montana producers here raise some of the best products in the world. I’ve spent much of my career working with farmers and ranchers, and if we all modeled rural ethics, the world would be a better place -- your word is your bond, you help your neighbors in need, and when you’re riding shotgun in the truck, it’s your job to get the gates.