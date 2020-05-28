Montana's agricultural sector needs a champion in Congress

There is trouble in America’s heartland. In 2018, even before added disruptions from the coronavirus, median farm income was negative $1,500, and about 70% of farm income came from secondary jobs. Only about 15 cents of America’s food dollar goes to producers. Input costs are rising, markets are significantly disrupted, and there is more consolidation in markets for both inputs and products. There are only four major beef processing plants, less than in 1921 when the U.S. passed legislation to break up the packer monopoly over those who raise beef. Suicides and bankruptcies are up; COVID relief has been slow; and not enough people are talking about it.
For too long, Montanans haven’t had a champion for our agricultural sector in our lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. I’m ready to be that champion.
My commitment to rural Montana runs deep. Montana producers here raise some of the best products in the world. I’ve spent much of my career working with farmers and ranchers, and if we all modeled rural ethics, the world would be a better place -- your word is your bond, you help your neighbors in need, and when you’re riding shotgun in the truck, it’s your job to get the gates.
Montana needs someone who will stand up for all of us in Congress. I was elected to the state Legislature as Montana was working to recover from the Great Recession and served on the Agriculture Committee for three terms. Because I rewrote our food safety laws to remove red tape for businesses, Montanans created over 200 new businesses and over 3,000 new Montana products in just three years. Now, those businesses are all over; there are at least three in Choteau alone. Many of those products use Montana agricultural products as inputs. That’s what we need in our public servants -- innovation, dedication, knowledge, independence and creativity.
Who we send to Congress matters, especially in these turbulent times. We need a representative who will show up and deliver -- something I’ve done my whole career -- not just warm the seat or look for the next rung on the political ladder. Someone who listens, can cut through hyperpartisanship, and has built an almost four-decade career out of finding win-win-win solutions to thorny issues.
Rural Montana needs action now. The COVID response must include our agricultural sector, and the USDA needs to get moving to help small farms, not just the industry giants. Here’s what I’ll do in Congress:
● Reclaim Congress’ seat at the table when it comes to tariff and trade negotiations.
● Continue to work to help farmers and ranchers diversify their incomes and to bring young people back to the land.
● Foster agricultural research to advance new ways to raise food and fiber that benefits Montana and the world.
● Ensure current and future Farm Bills get the job done for Montana.
● Work toward reversing the consolidation of farming enterprises and the erosion of individual farmer clout, including under the Packers and Stockyards Act.
● Ensure U.S. products are really from the U.S.
● Protect water rights and advance infrastructure solutions.
● Continue to advance local and regional food systems and value-added opportunities for Montana products.
● Foster rural Montanans’ access to health care.
I will be your champion, Montana. It’s about time we had a representative who works for all of us, not just the moneyed and powerful.
Kathleen Williams is running as a Democrat for Montana's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
