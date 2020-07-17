Montanans must all work together to fight COVID-19

People with poorly controlled underlying medical conditions are at even higher risk for severe disease. This is an opportune time to make sure any chronic diseases are well controlled. Everyone should make sure they are up-to-date on their vaccines. This fall, get your flu vaccine and don’t delay.

In this time of stress and uncertainty all people, but particularly those with mental health conditions, may be vulnerable and would benefit from increased psychosocial support. People should know that Montana-specific Crisis Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder resources are available.

As public health officials, we cannot emphasize enough how important it is to stay home if you feel at all sick. And please remember, if a public health professional orders an individual to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19 exposure, follow those orders. We all agree that people shouldn’t drive under the influence of alcohol as they can harm themselves and others. For the same reasons, we don’t want someone who could be infectious in the community where they may cause unintended harm to others.