Montanans deserve the truth from politicians

Some of my fellow Democrats say the quiet part out loud: That Trump voters have “done it to themselves” and “don’t know what’s good for them.” That if their local hospital doesn’t have PPE due to the Trump administration’s incompetence, well, those voters are just “getting what they deserve”.

This has no place in Montana politics. My campaign for Congress has spent over a year not only working to earn the trust of Democrats and Republicans alike, but ensuring that every Montana frontline medical worker has lifesaving PPE. We donated masks, sourced shields from volunteers, and sent them across the Treasure State. We did it because people working to keep Montanans healthy in this pandemic deserve to stay healthy themselves. Because this administration failed our country. Because every Montanan deserves healthcare as a right.

Many people working so hard to keep Libby, Lame Deer, and Bozeman safe are Republicans. Many voted for President Trump. Many of their patients did the same. This does not make them less deserving of protection from a pandemic, nor of politics that respects them and their views.

Which is why it’s so disheartening to hear the tinge of disdain with which some Democrats speak about neighbors who disagree with us. The thing is, those Montanans who voted for President Trump? They hear it, too, and they vote accordingly.