Montanans deserve the truth from politicians

Some of my fellow Democrats say the quiet part out loud: That Trump voters have “done it to themselves” and “don’t know what’s good for them.” That if their local hospital doesn’t have PPE due to the Trump administration’s incompetence, well, those voters are just “getting what they deserve”.
This has no place in Montana politics. My campaign for Congress has spent over a year not only working to earn the trust of Democrats and Republicans alike, but ensuring that every Montana frontline medical worker has lifesaving PPE. We donated masks, sourced shields from volunteers, and sent them across the Treasure State. We did it because people working to keep Montanans healthy in this pandemic deserve to stay healthy themselves. Because this administration failed our country. Because every Montanan deserves healthcare as a right.
Many people working so hard to keep Libby, Lame Deer, and Bozeman safe are Republicans. Many voted for President Trump. Many of their patients did the same. This does not make them less deserving of protection from a pandemic, nor of politics that respects them and their views.
Which is why it’s so disheartening to hear the tinge of disdain with which some Democrats speak about neighbors who disagree with us. The thing is, those Montanans who voted for President Trump? They hear it, too, and they vote accordingly.
But those voters feel more than just the casual contempt of town versus country, of rich versus poor. They know the duplicity of politicians hiding their true values in order to placate voters. Of politicians hiding what they truly believe, then softening it around the edges to fit the stereotype of a “Montanan.”
It’s a bipartisan grift. Does anyone really think our multi-millionaire Congressman boards his private jet in a dirty flannel shirt? That the wealthy mall developer hunts for food, not trophies? That the Berkeley-educated water policy expert tosses back a few Miller Lites with the crew after work? That any of these people know why they are lying to voters about themselves in the first place?
These casual lies that politicians tell are the most insidious because they start small: I drink coffee, not lattes. I dress in flannel, not business suits. I’m from Meagher County, not Maryland. Then they’re larger: I support tax cuts, but for corporations. I will hold the next President accountable, but not this one. Healthcare is a right, so long as you’re older than 55 and rich enough to buy it.
Politicians like me are taught to pander, to trick Montanans into voting for us. But that’s just window dressing for the truth: We lack the confidence of our own beliefs, and we doubt the authenticity of our own voices. So we try, awkwardly, to borrow that authenticity from voters.
But I say this with the confidence of a Democrat who flipped a district that previously broke for Trump by double-digits: If we are honest and transparent with voters - if we treat them with that baseline respect - there's a common thread of values from which all of us pull. It’s concern for our neighbors and the communities we’ve built together. It’s the knowledge that a day’s hard work should guarantee everyone food, housing, healthcare, and an education for them and their family.
The next time you hear a fellow Democrat say that some Montanans are ”getting what they deserve” for how they voted, remember that’s true for none of us. We all deserve and need better – better than this broken politics of lies based on underlying disdain for voters.
Montanans deserve the truth, honestly told. Nothing more, nothing less.
Rep. Tom Winter, D-Missoula, represents House District 96 in the Montana Legislature and is a candidate for Montana’s at-large congressional seat.
