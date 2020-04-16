Montanans deserve better after COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Life is changing before our eyes. With COVID-19’s rapid spread, we’ve witnessed institutions we took for granted being put to the test in ways we couldn’t imagine months ago.

As a nurse with advanced training in public health as well as being an attorney, I know one of the important steps we need to take during this time is social distancing to allow health care workers to combat this virus. The more we do now, the sooner life can get back to normal. While key to slowing the spread, this practice has caused millions to lose their jobs — including approximately tens of thousands of Montanans filing for unemployment.

The federal government passed a relief package to provide some benefits to workers. However, it shouldn’t take a crisis for us to realize we’re not doing enough to support America’s workers. Even in good economic times, nearly half the U.S. lives without a savings account and are one paycheck away from financial ruin.