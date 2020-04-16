Montanans deserve better after COVID-19

Life is changing before our eyes. With COVID-19’s rapid spread, we’ve witnessed institutions we took for granted being put to the test in ways we couldn’t imagine months ago.
As a nurse with advanced training in public health as well as being an attorney, I know one of the important steps we need to take during this time is social distancing to allow health care workers to combat this virus. The more we do now, the sooner life can get back to normal. While key to slowing the spread, this practice has caused millions to lose their jobs — including approximately tens of thousands of Montanans filing for unemployment.
The federal government passed a relief package to provide some benefits to workers. However, it shouldn’t take a crisis for us to realize we’re not doing enough to support America’s workers. Even in good economic times, nearly half the U.S. lives without a savings account and are one paycheck away from financial ruin.
We need a comprehensive improvement of our work environment to protect working Montanans. Average Montana salaries are thousands of dollars behind the average national salary. According to the Equal Pay Task Force, women in Montana are paid 73% of what men earn. Equal work but not equal pay. This hits families especially hard — hurting the ability to buy a home, pay for child care, and save for retirement. Inadequate child care is available for working families to care for their youngest while parents work. Too many Montanans live paycheck to paycheck, struggling to provide for their families. They have inadequate savings and little or no paid family medical leave.
Although we want to get back to normal, this is our time to decide what parts we want back and what changes we demand. As your attorney general, I’ll support:
• Equal pay for equal work
• Paid family medical leave
• Adequate child care
• Affordable and comprehensive health care
• Living wages that allow people to save
• Fair taxation where everyone pays their fair share
• Strong worker protections to stop unsafe and unfair work conditions, harassment and discrimination
I grew up in a union household in Frenchtown. These are issues close to me and my family. I know how hard families work to just put food on the table. As the first working mom to give birth during the Montana legislative session, I was able to shed light on some of the difficulty families face trying to balance work and family life.
Working with Montana lawmakers from across the state, over the past eight years we’ve improved working Montanans’ lives, reforming the law to provide such things as access to health care, workers’ compensation for firefighters’ presumptive diseases, increased apprenticeships and worker training programs, and strengthened wage and unemployment laws.
But more needs to be done. Studies show the stronger our economic safety net is, the stronger our economy will be. The more financial security one has, the more they can participate in the economy, and the faster it grows. Not only is an anti-worker agenda heartless, it doesn’t make sense — financial or otherwise.
The millions working paycheck to paycheck don’t need a pandemic to be told our laws don’t favor workers over big corporations. They feel it every day — and we’re seeing right now how not putting workers first has left hardworking families struggling.
Montana is best when we come together and put differences aside to focus on strengthening our communities. Moving forward, the changes to protect those most affected by this pandemic shouldn’t be one-time fixes — they should be institutionalized reforms. As your attorney general, I will work every day to make that a reality.
Rep. Kimberly Dudik, D-Missoula, is running for Montana attorney general. She is a registered nurse, has a Master of Public Health degree, and is a former assistant attorney general and deputy county attorney.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!