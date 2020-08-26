Montana would face a bleak future under Gianforte

Seventy days.
That is all that is left until possibly the most pivotal vote we may ever cast is counted. The effects of the way we choose to cast this vote will reach past 70 days, and far into our great state’s future.
In these last 70 days of this election cycle, our state will face one of its greatest battles. This battle is a unique one. It will be fought with campaign ads, organizers, and a whole lot of grassroots supporters. The battle I’m speaking of is, of course, Montana’s upcoming gubernatorial election. Deciding who will be our next Governor is the most impactful decision we will make on Election Day 2020.
You see, this election is unlike any of our past elections. Montana has never been in such clear, and obvious danger. That danger is Greg Gianforte, Montana's least favorite multi-millionaire transplant from New Jersey. Greg Gianforte has a long history of threatening our Montanan way of life. To name a few examples: in 2009, Greg sued taxpayers to block Montanans from accessing their public lands; during his first run for the House of Representatives, Greg supported the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which would rip away healthcare from more than 100,000 Montanans; now, in the middle of a pandemic, when healthcare is paramount, Gianforte is unrelenting in his opposition to Medicaid expansion, which provides 90,000 hardworking Montanans the healthcare they need to survive. A Greg Gianforte governorship would be a bleak and frightening future for Montana.
The best person to send this New Jersey millionaire packing is my good friend, Mike Cooney. While Greg Gianforte was in Congress, he collected a taxpayer-subsidized six-figure income and missed 93% more votes than any of his congressional colleagues. Meanwhile, Mike Cooney was hard at work leading Montana through the deadliest pandemic in a century. While Greg Gianforte was suing public land owners, Mike Cooney was in the Montana State Legislature working to protect and expand access to our public lands. Now, Greg Gianforte and his insider cronies are relentlessly attacking Mike for his lifetime of public service to the people of Montana.
I like Mike not only because he’s a great guy and a good friend, but because he is a proven leader who has spent his entire life serving the people of Montana. Mike Cooney is a Montanan, through and through. Mike grew up here, he graduated from our public school system, he served in our legislature (twice!), he was our secretary of state for 12 years, and now is our lieutenant governor. One could not find a more qualified, more ready-for-the-job-on-day-one candidate for governor than Mike Cooney. And when the 2021 Legislative session finally rolls around, we are going to need a Governor who can hit the ground running and get stuff done for the people of Montana. Mike Cooney understands the state budget and the legislature. He understands how the Governor’s office works.
There will be two names on the ballot this November, but I only see one choice, and that’s Mike Cooney.
Jacob Torgerson is a former candidate for the Montana state Legislature.
