Montana would face a bleak future under Gianforte

The best person to send this New Jersey millionaire packing is my good friend, Mike Cooney. While Greg Gianforte was in Congress, he collected a taxpayer-subsidized six-figure income and missed 93% more votes than any of his congressional colleagues. Meanwhile, Mike Cooney was hard at work leading Montana through the deadliest pandemic in a century. While Greg Gianforte was suing public land owners, Mike Cooney was in the Montana State Legislature working to protect and expand access to our public lands. Now, Greg Gianforte and his insider cronies are relentlessly attacking Mike for his lifetime of public service to the people of Montana.

I like Mike not only because he’s a great guy and a good friend, but because he is a proven leader who has spent his entire life serving the people of Montana. Mike Cooney is a Montanan, through and through. Mike grew up here, he graduated from our public school system, he served in our legislature (twice!), he was our secretary of state for 12 years, and now is our lieutenant governor. One could not find a more qualified, more ready-for-the-job-on-day-one candidate for governor than Mike Cooney. And when the 2021 Legislative session finally rolls around, we are going to need a Governor who can hit the ground running and get stuff done for the people of Montana. Mike Cooney understands the state budget and the legislature. He understands how the Governor’s office works.