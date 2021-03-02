Montana voters are losing at the Legislature

At the same time, bills that would help citizens vote are not getting needed support. SB 107, which failed in committee, would allow voters to register by mail up to 10 days before the election, rather than current law that ends mail-in registration 30 days before Election Day. HB 287, which is opposed by the secretary of state, would have the state pay postage to return absentee ballots, removing the barrier to voting of not having the right stamps.

Montana citizens, take note: if the 2021 Legislature continues to restrict voters on the one hand, and fails to support them on the other, it will be harder for you to vote in the next election, and fewer of you will vote. Our 2020 elections saw the highest turnout in decades for primary and general elections that were administered with a high level of integrity. Let’s not allow unfounded fears about the accuracy of Montana’s elections undermine our election integrity by restricting access for all qualified citizens to vote.

The League of Women Voters of Montana, founded over 100 years ago, is a nonpartisan, nonprofit volunteer organization that advocates for best practices in guaranteeing the integrity of our elections and our democracy.

Nancy Leifer is president of the League of Women Voters Montana. Margaret Bentwood and Clare Kearns are co-presidents of the League of Women Voters of the Helena Area.

