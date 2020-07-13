Montana tourism organizations urge mask-wearing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises in the state of Montana, we, leaders at Montana’s chambers of commerce and destination marketing organizations, join our business friends and colleagues throughout the state in calling on the public to wear masks or cloth face coverings to protect the health and viability of the communities we represent.

In order for us to continue reopening or remain open as a state, it is imperative that we slow the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recommends mask-wearing to help slow the spread of the virus, which in turn can help our businesses to remain open. Wearing masks not only helps keep our residents healthy, but will also allow our tourism-dependent economy to recover at a faster rate. To date, we are one of the few states not mandating this. When we voluntarily do our part, we forestall the need for more restrictive measures.