Montana supports bipartisan solutions to climate change

Many Republican and nonpartisan organizations are advocating for bipartisan carbon dividends policies. Some of these include Students for Carbon Dividends, Young Conservatives for Carbon Dividends, republicEN, and Citizens' Climate Lobby. Citizens' Climate Lobby advocates for the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividends Act (HR763) which has been introduced to Congress.

Montana exports about 45% of the electricity it generates, mostly from burning coal, but is facing a quick decline in demand as out-of-state customers seek to meet renewable energy standards. With the Energy Innovation Act, capital investment will surge towards clean energy creating good, well-paying jobs for Montanans. The monthly dividend will support our local communities and is good for the economy.

In our transition to clean energy, workers will be needed to upgrade our electrical transmission system with both capacity and smart grid technology. New technical careers will keep young Montanans close to the home they love. Wind, solar and storage facilities will need to be constructed. And, we'll still need experienced fossil fuel industry workers for the decommissioning and cleaning up of last century technology. These same experienced workers will also have the expertise for building out our transmission structure and hooking up all the new energy sources.