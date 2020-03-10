Montana State Parks celebrates 25th anniversary of AmeriCorps

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While Montana and our state parks have realized the benefits of AmeriCorps members’ activities, we are also deeply committed to developing our members. We believe that by training and investing in our AmeriCorps members, we are building a new, diverse generation of stewards for our state park system and the broader fields of natural resource conservation and cultural preservation. Our members also have incredible opportunity to implement what they learn during their year of service with Montana State Parks.

A prime example of the impact of a single AmeriCorps member can have was seen at the 2019 Earth Day Celebration and workday at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park. This AmeriCorps organized event brought together four local non-profits, REI Bozeman, and Jefferson County Weed District to host 97 volunteers who in turn completed 388 hours of volunteer service in a single morning. This effort opened more than 9 miles of trail for some of the earliest mountain biking available in Montana and removed over five acres of spotted knapweed. REI’s employees and community volunteers have supported this event for the last three years and REI’s Outreach Coordinator Teresa Larson observed that because of AmeriCorps members’ efforts “the volunteers have fun and leave with a sense of accomplishing real, meaningful work on this wonderful trail system.”