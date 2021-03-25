Montana should follow Wisconsin’s lead in regulatory reform

When it comes to regulatory restrictions, Montana needs to do a better job of keeping up with the Joneses. Or, in our case, the Wisconsinites.
Montana has the population adjusted second-worst regulatory restrictions among bordering states, besting only Wyoming. State agencies continue to add pages to their library of rules nearly every year, which topped 60,000 restrictions that encompassed almost 5 million words just a few years ago.
Wisconsin faced similar challenges prior to enacting the REINS Act in 2017. At the time, a single rule with an estimated price tag of $7 billion threatened to destroy the cheese and papermaking industries, prompting its state Legislature to get serious about regulatory reform. Wisconsin was at that time called the California of the Midwest.
Since passing the REINS Act, Wisconsin has enjoyed fewer, less costly, and higher quality regulations.
To compete more effectively regionally and nationally, like Wisconsin, Montana needs to rethink how it oversees its regulatory framework. The key is legislative oversight and more transparency.
In collaboration with AFP-Montana, State Senator Chris Friedel of Billings introduced a REINS Act (Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny) for Montana, which requires a study for each such rule detailing the probable economic impact. Just as importantly, it will determine if there's a more cost-effective way to achieve the same results. If the new rule exceeds $1 million dollars in impact, it will have to be approved by the Legislature. If not, it can go through the established process.
In recent years, Montana’s agencies have been flying blind. In 31 rules over the last four years the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) did not bother to do one economic impact statement. The problem is not limited to the DEQ, though. In 2017, a rule change from the Department of Public Health and Human Services effectively cut off Montana’s private mental health providers at the knees, forcing providers to reduce services to their patients. All without an economic study that would have revealed the costs. That’s why Disability Rights Montana supports this bill.
Similarly, in 2020, the DPHHS tried to ban a product in Montana, which would have resulted in $344 million of economic impact. If it weren’t for public outcry and a dutiful Sen. Ellsworth, we would have that loss on the books right now.
When combined with Gov. Gianforte’s regulatory review efforts – which look backward -- and the REINS Act -- which looks forward beyond his administration -- Montana will finally be able to catch up to our neighbors and begin reaping the rewards of a less restrictive state government. That’s what they did in Wisconsin, which continues to reap the rewards of fewer consequential regulations -- even now, after power has shifted away from former Gov. Scott Walker’s administration.
The goal, of course, is not simply to reduce regulation. That’s a means to an end. The goal is to create an economy that works better for everyone by giving a voice to the voiceless and holding legislators accountable.
Elected lawmakers are accountable in a way agencies are not. Lawmakers must reassert their proper role in developing and finalizing the rules under which we live. They can start by passing the REINS Act.
David Herbst is state director of Americans for Prosperity-Montana. Eric Bott is state director of Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin.