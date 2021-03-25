Montana should follow Wisconsin’s lead in regulatory reform

In recent years, Montana’s agencies have been flying blind. In 31 rules over the last four years the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) did not bother to do one economic impact statement. The problem is not limited to the DEQ, though. In 2017, a rule change from the Department of Public Health and Human Services effectively cut off Montana’s private mental health providers at the knees, forcing providers to reduce services to their patients. All without an economic study that would have revealed the costs. That’s why Disability Rights Montana supports this bill.

Similarly, in 2020, the DPHHS tried to ban a product in Montana, which would have resulted in $344 million of economic impact. If it weren’t for public outcry and a dutiful Sen. Ellsworth, we would have that loss on the books right now.

When combined with Gov. Gianforte’s regulatory review efforts – which look backward -- and the REINS Act -- which looks forward beyond his administration -- Montana will finally be able to catch up to our neighbors and begin reaping the rewards of a less restrictive state government. That’s what they did in Wisconsin, which continues to reap the rewards of fewer consequential regulations -- even now, after power has shifted away from former Gov. Scott Walker’s administration.