Montana schools and businesses encourage continued access to career and technical education

Now that Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month is over, the Office of Public Instruction and Montana businesses encourage schools and communities to continue expanding access to CTE. The OPI’s Montana Ready initiative is using Career and Technical Education (CTE) to bring together schools, businesses, and industries to impart tangible career skills in students. This leads to opportunities for student success after high school, powers Montana’s economy into the future, and grows opportunities for Montana communities.

As state education and business leaders, we know that the future prosperity of Montana depends on providing our youth with relevant, real-world education. That is why during CTE Month, and beyond, we want to encourage local businesses to visit classrooms, teachers, and students to explore new learning opportunities in their communities.

All over our state, we are seeing positive examples of CTE including work-based learning, computer science, agriculture education, business education, health sciences, industrial technology, and manufacturing- to name a few. The OPI supports these programs through our Career and Technical Education Division specialists. Schools can even get credit through Montana’s School Accountability System by having students complete CTE concentrators courses. Many local businesses are supporting these efforts by donating resources to these classes.