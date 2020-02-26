Montana's outdoor heritage: Access worth defending, for my kids and yours

Hunting season might be eight months away, but it’s a regular topic around the dinner table with my wife and two sons. The boys talk about bacon-wrapped backstrap and inquire about hunter safety classes or how old they need to be to harvest an elk. They tell stories of past adventures and want commitments from us for new ones. We love the meat for sure, but it is even more rewarding to recall the memories of days spent in Montana’s outdoors together as a family. I am lucky to get to share those days with my family and pass along the values and lessons learned onto the next generation.
My family certainly spends a lot of time hunting and fishing, but our collective outdoor heritage isn’t just a story written by sportsmen. While we often think about the iconic places like the Bob Marshall Wilderness or Yellowstone National Park’s wild backcountry, most Montanans experience the outdoors closer to home on our local trails, streams and parks. My family and I are like many of you and relish the opportunities we have living in Helena to ski, hike, fish or bike together right outside our back door.
It is also true that our Montana public lands are enjoyed just as much in running shoes, softball uniforms or strollers as they are in camouflage, kayaks and waders. Thanks to public investments in our state and city parks, places like Spring Meadow Lake State Park or Mount Helena City Park provide the opportunity for all of our neighbors regardless of age, ability or income to get outside and recreate. Because of programs like the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, our community has built softball and soccer fields, created new Fishing Access Sites and worked with partners like the Prickly Pear Land Trust to build a robust network of hiking and mountain biking trails right here in Helena that are the envy of Montana and the West.
Through strategic investments made possible by diverse coalitions working together, we have been able to keep Montana looking more like the place we fell in love with than many other states where open space is disappearing. Our working landscapes are at the heart of who we are as a people, and our community leaders have worked with landowners and agricultural interests to craft made-in-Montana solutions to protect our outdoor heritage and family farms and ranches. There are plenty of examples of these successes -- from Habitat Montana to the Block Management Program or even the new Public Access to Lands Act passed by the 2019 Legislature. These solutions are not purely partisan ideas; they came from sitting down with a broad range of interests to find agreement that benefit us all, no matter how we get outdoors. Montana needs leaders in the Legislature that are more concerned about getting the job done together than they are grabbing headlines with catchy political soundbites.
Take for example Montana’s best in the nation stream access law. Our stream access law has grown into a careful balance that protects the rights of landowners with the interests of fishermen and water recreationalists like you and me. From floating the Smith in June to tubing the Missouri on a hot summer day or shooting ducks on the Bitterroot River in the fall, we take full advantage of these opportunities as Montanans. Those opportunities didn’t happen through slick political advertisements or empty campaign promises. It took real people sitting down and working together to craft a solution that works for all of Montana.
Our world class public land and access heritage greatly benefits our local economies and drives tourism from around the world. That shared legacy also delivers something that we can’t measure quite so easily. I can’t imagine raising my sons in a better classroom than our public lands to learn life skills -- like how to build a fire or tie on a fly, but even more so to teach them values like respect for others, hard work and to leave things better than you found them.
Attacks on our public lands come around every legislative session from out-of-state and big-monied interests. We’ve seen them before and will see them again. To stop these attacks, it’s not enough to just say that we are going to keep public lands in public hands. It takes leaders that are willing to show up, work together with all interests, make the hard choices to invest in this legacy, and care more about results than getting credit. It’s hard work that has always led to the public lands and access solutions that provide for the opportunity for all of us to enjoy the outdoors, no matter where we live in Montana and who we are. Doing the hard work to protect our outdoor heritage for my kids and yours is why I am running for the Montana Legislature.
Ed Coleman, a Helena Democrat, is a candidate for Montana House District 79.