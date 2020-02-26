Montana's outdoor heritage: Access worth defending, for my kids and yours

Through strategic investments made possible by diverse coalitions working together, we have been able to keep Montana looking more like the place we fell in love with than many other states where open space is disappearing. Our working landscapes are at the heart of who we are as a people, and our community leaders have worked with landowners and agricultural interests to craft made-in-Montana solutions to protect our outdoor heritage and family farms and ranches. There are plenty of examples of these successes -- from Habitat Montana to the Block Management Program or even the new Public Access to Lands Act passed by the 2019 Legislature. These solutions are not purely partisan ideas; they came from sitting down with a broad range of interests to find agreement that benefit us all, no matter how we get outdoors. Montana needs leaders in the Legislature that are more concerned about getting the job done together than they are grabbing headlines with catchy political soundbites.