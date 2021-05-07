Montana’s comeback depends on HB 397

Montana missed the opportunity to build 2,000 new affordable apartments and create 4,000 construction jobs with over $186 million in wages.

This year, there are 14 applications (six from small towns) for the federal tax credits totaling $81 million in construction. Unfortunately, only $29 million in federal tax credits will be awarded, which is only enough to fund 115 to 130 apartments.

HB 397, a state tax credit, would allow more of these projects — or 30 to 60 more apartments — to be planned this year alone. If signed into law, the state tax credit will double the number of apartments, with construction starting in 2022.

HB 397 could mobilize enough private capital to produce 18,000 homes and apartments and generate over $828 million in economic activity over 10 years.

Montana’s continued economic recovery relies on a strong workforce. A strong workforce relies on homes that workers can afford to rent. HB 397 is based on a very successful federal program with a decades-long proven track record.