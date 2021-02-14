Montana poised to lead the nation with affordable health care options

By eliminating the middlemen and bureaucracy involved in billing insurance, providers can save patients money and focus on their health. Many DPC doctors take pride in their ability to respond to texts from a concerned parent on a Sunday or make an occasional house call like “old-time family doctors.”

The decreased bureaucracy of DPC also has another benefit: lowering the overhead and administrative costs of providing patient care. The streamlined business model with stable revenue means providers can more easily operate in rural areas among vulnerable geographic populations. DPC could be the key to addressing disparities in health care access in underserved areas of Montana facing severe shortages of primary care.

Despite the growing popularity of DPC and clear benefits to patients and doctors, government roadblocks prevent the widespread adoption of direct care. Montana is one of the few states that has not authorized DPC in state law, creating uncertainty for patients and employers who want to offer DPC as a benefit to employees.