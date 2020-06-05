Montana needs transparency with federal money

Who is on the advisory council? Sixteen are donors to Democrats or are governor’s appointees, while six are donors to Republicans. The other three did not appear as donors to either party on the website of the Commissioner of Political Practices. Of the fifteen who donated to Democratic Party candidates, nine donated directly to Steve Bullock. Favoritism and the rewarding of friends and allies appears to have infused this committee from its inception. How could the grants that are eventually made avoid favoritism?

Kevin Warsh wrote in the Wall Street Journal May 26: “When the government puts out a shingle offering money, the line tends to get long and the opportunity for mischief multiplies. The Treasury and Fed are working in a difficult environment to support businesses affected by the pandemic. They should resist the temptation to play favorites.”

Will recipients be subject to audits by the Legislative Audit Division, as they traditionally are when they receive a federal award through the state? No one knows.

Let’s hope that the distribution of this stupendous amount of money doesn’t devolve into one in which whom you know and your status in the networks of political parties and businesses plays a big part. We want a process that eliminates even a hint of favoritism. Early indications are not encouraging.