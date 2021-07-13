Montana needs to get serious about ransomware threats

Every computer on the network of city of Leonardtown, Maryland, froze on July 2, targets of a ransomware attack made possible by the city's use of Kaseya VSA remote network management software. A security patch will be made available next week.

In the meantime, all of the city's data (including taxpayer data) has been downloaded by hackers, and their data locked up pending payment of $45,000 per compromised system.

This isn't the first mass ransomware attack this year, but it is the largest known hack to date. But to me, the real question is: what do all of this year's ransomware attacks have in common? It's not the Russian hacker gang, it's not the state-sponsored cyberwarfare unit, it's not the particular system vulnerability: it's Microsoft Windows.

The dirty secret of the IT world is that proprietary platforms are more vulnerable to security problems than their open-source counterparts. And the No. 1 proprietary operating system is Microsoft Windows.

Given these vulnerabilities, why does the state of Montana, Lewis and Clark County, and the city of Helena still rely on Windows technologies to manage our data?