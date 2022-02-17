Montana needs teachers who are well-trained

Almost 30 years ago, I launched my career as a high school social studies teacher and coach. I was eager to make a difference in the world, and I honestly felt like the job had chosen me. I love working with young folks, and I genuinely believe that the foundation of our democracy is built in our classrooms.

I was somewhat shocked at how my career started. I was teaching world history in the choir classroom because there were no other rooms. But I was the lucky one. Two rookie teachers hired just after me didn’t get classrooms at all, but carts they would push from room to room, depending on where they could find space to teach.

In some ways, not much has changed. Sunset School, in Greenough, has two classrooms for all students from kindergarten to eighth grade and the tiniest little library space attaching those rooms.

We spend millions of taxpayer dollars on public education. These funding decisions have an immediate impact on our children, and the policies shape what our future workforce will look like. Given how important education policy is to all of us, it has always surprised me how little public dialogue is devoted to it. While education is getting more attention now, it seems to be primarily negative. Our school teachers, administrators, staff and school board members work tirelessly to do right by our kids.

I am deeply concerned about some of the changes that the Office of Public Instruction is proposing for our teachers and schools.

What is not up for debate: we have a teacher shortage (probably more accurately called a crisis). Last fall in Montana, 559 teaching positions went unfilled and most of those were in rural areas.

There are multiple reasons for the teacher shortage, and low retention rates once teachers are hired. Contributing factors include low pay (most teachers start at approximately $35,000/year), isolation for some young teachers in small towns, and scarcity of affordable housing. Not surprisingly, the solutions need to come from many sources and some of these solutions have started including loan forgiveness and “grow your own models.” But, again, we have an immediate need for teachers in the classrooms now.

The Office of Public Instruction is proposing rules that lower the bar for teacher licensing. As much as I believe something needs to be done, I also think that “solutions” are not really the answer if they make matters worse.

Yes, we urgently need teachers in the classroom, but we also need teachers who are well-trained. When working to solve the nursing shortage, we don’t just place people with a background in science into those care facilities. We train those people so they have the skills to be effective with patients.

We have come a long way from when I started teaching. Our teachers now receive training in learning and brain development, critical thinking, work motivation, technology, mental health and community issues, and all the tools to help our future workforce achieve prosperity. The skills teachers are taught include teaching empathy and civic responsibility, and encouraging our youth to engage and shape the world around them.

Picture yourself with 100 or more students going through your classroom every day, each with unique needs, some needs more urgent than others. These are professionals who need good training and continuous professional development. At the end of the day, teachers are working to make sure that all students graduate and all students get the tools they need to succeed in their next steps. More than just preparing students to be good workers, our schools must also prepare youngsters to be good people.

The good news is, it’s early in the rule-changing process. This is the time for everyone — including parents, teachers, students and neighbors — to pay attention. Think about what you want in a professional educator, then express your opinions.

To learn more, you can reach out to the Office of Public Instruction at opi.mt.gov or the Montana Board of Public Education at bpe.mt.gov. I also invite you to call me on my cell phone at 406-274-3805 or email me at ShannonforMontana@gmail.com. We are all learners and the future prosperity of Montana is in our hands. Let’s learn together and do what is best for all Montanans.

Shannon O’Brien, D-Missoula, is a Montana state senator. She served as dean of Missoula College, policy adviser for education for Gov. Steve Bullock, and has taught at the high school and college levels.

