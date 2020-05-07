Montana needs Rosendale in Congress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matt Rosendale moved from a thriving business career to a successful and conservative public servant who constantly focused on lower taxes while increasing efficiencies. He currently serves as Montana auditor, also called the Commissioner for Insurance and Securities.

Elected to the Montana House of Representatives in 2011, Matt and I took on many challenges together. His constituents promoted him to the Montana Senate in 2013. That session the speaker of the House appointed me as chair of the budget subcommittee for natural resources and transportation, and then-senator Matt Rosendale was appointed vice chair. Side by side, item by item, we examined proposed expenditures for six departments, and we cut a ton of fat. In the 2015 Legislature, Republican senators showed confidence in Rosendale by choosing him as majority leader.

Then in 2016, Montana voters elected him Montana auditor, which really made him Commissioner for Insurance and Securities. Immediately he took on big issues, even while trimming operating expenses by 23%. As a member of the Land Board, Matt made good decisions. He is a hard worker and a real winner. I respect him.