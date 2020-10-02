Montana needs an independent watchdog who will defend our public lands

Public lands are about our values as Montanans, about family. Growing up in Great Falls, my father taught me to fish on public lands in the Little Belt Mountains. I want to someday take my young daughter to the same place my father took me.

But Montana’s public lands are under real threat from extremist politicians and out-of-state special interest groups wanting to sell them off. These places belong to all of us, and when politicians talk about selling off our lands, they’re attacking who we are as Montanans.

We need an Attorney General who will be an independent watchdog that protects our public lands.

While politicians like to talk about public lands, I’ve fought for our public lands and access at the Montana Supreme Court and won. I fought for the Stenson family in Wibaux who wanted to use their own land to open up more public access. They invested years working with the state and the Habitat Montana program to preserve their ranching legacy and help the public. But a group of extremist politicians on the Land Board tried to pull the rug out from under them. They could have lost everything.

But we won. The Supreme Court’s landmark decision protected thousands of acres of public lands, increased access to prime hunting habitat, and saved the Stenson ranch and other working families just like them.