Montana must support working lands stewardship

In light of the important opportunities before a new administration and 2021 Legislature, a few of us in agriculture wish to highlight what we see as core values and important needs for Montana’s comeback. The way we see it, our common ground as Montanans is the land that supports the economy and our shared responsibility to leave it even better for posterity.

Ranching, forestry and farming bear a major part of this responsibility, given that more than two-thirds of the state is a mix of private and public working lands. Alongside food and fiber production, these operations also help steward the fisheries, forests, grasslands and wildlife that so attract people and business to our state. If we are to protect the Montana product by conserving working lands and supporting the stewardship they perform, increased public investment is needed.