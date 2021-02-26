Montana must keep partisan politics out of education

We did experience an attempted end run, however, after the 1975 case. In the next session, the joint subcommittee on higher education appropriations, knowing they could not pass constitutional muster if they wrote directives into the appropriations act, decided to send the regents “letters of intent,” or indirect directives. These did not have the force of law. They were not acted on – and probably not even known about – by the Legislature as a whole. I believe we finessed the problem by offering to discuss any such matter with which we disagreed, but, more importantly, to agree whenever we could, and in doing so attach a disclaimer to the effect that “By agreeing to this suggestion, the Board of Regents does not mean to sacrifice any of its authority under Article X, Section 9 of the Montana Constitution." This worked very well in the political and cultural context of the 1970s. I cannot comment on anything since that time, and clearly I do not understand the present context, having been out of the loop for the past 40 or more years. I hope, though, that Montana can keep partisan politics out of education at all levels.