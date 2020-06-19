Montana lodging industry navigates new normal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While the country works to safely reopen the economy and businesses navigate how to operate in a new normal, the lodging industry in Montana is going above and beyond to assure travelers that lodging facilities will be cleaner and safer than ever before.

As an industry of people, the lodging industry has long been committed to placing the highest priority on our responsibility to protect hotel workers and guests. Building on that commitment, the Montana Lodging and Hospitality Association (MLHA) joined the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) in launching Safe Stay, an industry-wide, enhanced standard of health and safety protocols, designed in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to meet the needs of the current public health crisis and assure both our guests and employees that hotels are safe.

The Safe Stay commitment is being implemented hotels across Montana including the Best Western Plus ClockTower Inn in Billings and the O’Hair Motor Inn in Great Falls.

While some aspects of the hotel experience will change, these new changes are designed to protect employees and guests, including offering non-contact room service delivery, contactless check-in as well as practicing social distancing in common areas of the hotel and frequent cleanings in all areas throughout the entire day.