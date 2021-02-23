Montana Legislature to consider new tools for solving housing challenges

HB 21, already approved by the House of Representatives and now in the Senate Finance and Claims Committee, reauthorizes the program so that it can continue to meet Montana's housing needs. With additional funds, the impacts like jobs and wages will increase in more of our communities, especially when both are more important than ever.

Montana is standing on the precipice of doing the hard work we need to address our housing crisis. By supporting HB 21, we can provide the private and public sector folks who are desperate to dive in and start building, the support they need to make a difference.

By using Coal Trust funds for loans for workforce housing, Montana benefits in many ways: the loans return more interest to the trust than other investments; jobs are created; outside investment comes into our state; and more homes affordable to the workforce are available to grow our economy.

HB 21 is not just a "feel good" effort either; the folks who know what it is like to lay foundations and invest in these projects support the program. The Montana Chamber of Commerce, the Montana Building Industry Association, Montana League of Cities and Towns, the Montana Association of Realtors, and the Montana Primary Care Association all see the benefits of this program from the ground up.