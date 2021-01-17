Montana lawmakers have a rare opportunity for bipartisanship

Polling shows Montanans of all political stripes believe even broader protections from mass surveillance could help ease their privacy concerns about contact tracing and make them feel more secure.

Montana could opt to follow the lead of states like Utah, broadening the law to protect all online data stored with third parties, not just communications, from warrantless searches and surveillance.

Another option would be to follow the lead of states like Michigan by amending Montana’s constitution to put the privacy of a person’s digital data on the same level as “persons, houses, papers and effects”.

Thankfully, it appears Montana lawmakers from both political parties are responding to the public’s concerns. Republicans and Democrats are submitting proposals broadening protections for Montanans’ digital data from government surveillance this legislative session.

By cracking down on warrantless searches and mass surveillance in this manner, Montana lawmakers can rebuild public trust, making public health efforts like contact tracing more effective and our economic recovery more stable.