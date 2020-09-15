Montana is ready to vote by mail

• One-three business days before election day, elections offices are permitted to begin preparing the ballots for tabulation, after which the ballots are again locked in a secure room.

• Election judges work in teams of two to ensure accuracy and that no ballot is misplaced or mishandled.

• Your identity is kept separate from your ballot.

• Votes are tallied by hand or by machine and all original paper ballots are kept in case the votes need to be recounted.

Voting by mail lessens the risk of COVID-19. To ensure you can vote by mail regardless of the outcome of this baseless lawsuit, request an absentee ballot. Montana law allows you to vote by mail using an absentee ballot without explaining why you don’t want to vote at a polling place. You can download the Absentee Ballot Request Form at the Montana secretary of state’s website (sosmt.gov) and send it to your county election office. Do it soon! Absentee and all mail-election ballots will be mailed out to voters on Oct. 9, although you can request an absentee ballot after that.