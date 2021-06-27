Montana is melting thanks to fossil fuel-addicted politicians

But trout are far from Montana’s only drought- and heat-related problem. Consider this — a plague of grasshoppers is threatening to devour everything edible in a huge part of the state. How huge? Well, as reported late last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to aerial spray pesticides on a whopping 3,000 square miles of Montana — an area twice the size of the entire state of Rhode Island. Concerns are already being raised about the effects on non-target species such as already-struggling Monarch butterflies and our vastly diminished population of pollinators such as bees.

And of course here come the wildfires — totally unabated by the phony “thinning” or even clearcutting of our vanishing state and national forests.

Faced with these multiple climate crises, what are Montana’s politicians doing? Well, our Republican-dominated Legislature spent enormous amounts of time and energy trying fruitlessly to “save” the outdated environmental disaster of the Colstrip power plants — even going so far as to attempt to interfere in longstanding contracts between private corporate entities and telling power plant owners Montana’s attorney general will demand certain maintenance that they must perform.