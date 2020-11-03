 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana Headwaters Legacy Act deserves our full support
0 comments
GUEST VIEW

Montana Headwaters Legacy Act deserves our full support

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
George Wuerthner

GEORGE WUERTHNER

I want to thank Sen. Jon Tester for sponsoring the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act that will designate 336 miles on 17 separate segments of Montana’s finest waterways as Wild and Scenic Rivers.

As a fisherman, former river ranger and someone who loves sitting beside free-flowing streams, I can attest that this legislation is both timely, needed and a welcome proposal.

The Wild and Scenic River Acts prohibits degradation of streams and rivers by dams, flood plain development and water diversions.

The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act is one way to give back to our rivers and ensures that our aquatic ecosystems, and the wildlife/fisheries that depend on clean water, will continue to be part of Montana’s wild heritage into the future.

The legislation includes such iconic Montana waters found on the Gallatin Custer National Forest as the Gallatin River, West Boulder River, Boulder River, the Upper Yellowstone River (Yankee Jim Canyon), two portions of the Madison River, Stillwater and West Fork Stillwater Rivers, Hyalite Creek, Taylor Fork, Bear Creek (by Jardine) Hellroaring Creek, Slough Creek, and Rock Creek and its tributaries by Red Lodge.

Rivers found on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest included in the legislation are the Smith River and one of its main tributary Tenderfoot Creek.

Groups like the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and American Rivers deserve credit for compiling and advocating for these streams.

Free-flowing rivers are part of Montana’s patrimony. Tester’s Montana Headwaters Legacy Act legislation deserves our full support.

George Wuerthner is an ecologist who has published a number of books on fire ecology. He divides his time between Livingston, Montana and Bend, Oregon.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We are the people of liberty
Columnists

We are the people of liberty

We are the people of liberty. The family of freedom. In our bloodstream is the inheritance of our common ancestors – men who jump off the page…

Gianforte is ready to lead
Columnists

Gianforte is ready to lead

The race for governor could not offer a starker contrast between the two candidates. Congressman Gianforte has proven himself to be a hardwork…

Intolerance in Helena community is unacceptable
Columnists

Intolerance in Helena community is unacceptable

Opinion: "Recently, knowledge of several incidents of racial slurs and threats being leveled at members of our collegiate community has enlightened us that not all of our citizens are using respect and civility towards others and that a lack of tolerance and respect for others may still exist in a portion of our citizenry."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News