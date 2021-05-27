Montana has a Supreme problem

Our Supreme Court justices must think they are the executive branch and the legislative branch all rolled into one! They may even believe they are the new oligarchy in charge of Montana. Whatever their problem, it is manifesting itself in executive and legislative authority being usurped by Montana’s Supreme Court.

The examples are legion of our judiciary overstepping their authority. Consider this: can you imagine the Supreme Court of Montana threatening the Montana attorney general’s state attorneys with disbarment if they continue to look into the court’s wrongful, maybe even illegal, activities?

Montana’s Attorney General Knudsen said, “There is also some irony in accusing these fine attorneys of disrupting the administration of justice when their client’s (the people) argument is that it is constitutionally, legally and ethically improper for the court to attempt to administer justice in this matter.”

The real question is, what is our Supreme Court hiding?