Montana GOP chair encourages census participation

Beginning in Montana later this month, our great country will engage in one of the most significant national activities created by our Founding Fathers: the United States census. While the census is important in allocating federal funds to our state and communities, its true significance lies in political representation, not funding.

The decennial census was created to help our nation properly apportion congressional power to the American people. This year, the U.S. census is particularly exciting for Montanans as our state population is on the cusp of qualifying for a second congressional representative. But, to ensure the accuracy of the census, every person living in Montana must step forward and participate to make sure they and their neighbors are counted.

We are happy that the Montana Complete Count Committee has made a special effort to notify Native American communities on our reservations of the upcoming census. These communities must be successfully counted if Montana is to receive a second congressional seat. It will also allow them to continue to elect state legislators of their choice.

