Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks pushing to eliminate trapping setbacks

While trappers enjoy the windfall of a Greg Gianforte governorship, those of us who love public lands and wildlife continue to pay the price.
Comments to stop the wolf slaughter are due to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks by July 26. Meanwhile, almost without warning, the agency, likely from pressure directed by Rep. Paul Fielder, is now quietly moving without the usual 30-day notice to push opening all of Sanders County, just 26 miles northwest of Missoula, including Flathead and Jocko rivers and half of Lincoln County south of Route 2, places like Bull Lake, the Fisher River and the Cabinet Wilderness — to trapping with no setbacks. This comment deadline is June 30.
Let’s be clear: this is not just a radical move to begin ending all setbacks of traps; it is also putting public safety at high risk. This would create a new precedent for the state and is part of the push by trappers to gain complete control of our public lands.
Gov. Gianforte, a trapper and trophy hunter, has never been a friend of public lands, and since his election he has moved to defy sportsmen by working to privatize wildlife, giving landowners and outfitters powers that defy logic, but this new effort to end setbacks also speaks to the underlying Sagebrush Rebellion approach that Paul Fielder’s wife, CEO of the American Lands Council Jennifer Fielder, has advocated for years. This hostile takeover of our public lands, making it a place where people fear to hike or recreate, allows in this case trappers and sagebrush types to gain control over them.
The governor and Fielder have worked hand in hand to wage a war on wildlife in our state. Despite elk and deer numbers at record numbers, FWP continues shoulder seasons and is moving to kill more than 1,000 wolves in the fall, essentially destroying them in this state. Destroying a predator that is essential in the fight to end chronic wasting disease and doing so without regard to science or common sense and then blocking the vital research that comes from our two universities, at the governor’s order, defines the insanity of what is occurring. All to cover their tracks, as so many innocent animals will be killed in this arcane effort to turn back the clock on our relationship with vital predator species and privatizing wildlife.
Now, with all of that as a distraction, the agency is rushing to end setbacks on our public lands. That means traps in the center of a trail, in campgrounds, on riverbanks; it means family pets being killed, and it means children at risk, grizzly bears threatened, all so less than 1% of our population can continue to allow the suffering and torture of wildlife. Trapping is not heritage, it is not a sport; trapping is a sickness, one that we need to end in Montana.
Fish, Wildlife & Parks is now taking comments and it is clear that they are moving under the leadership of Director Hank Worsech, a man with no wildlife biology background, to do the governor’s bidding. This action is pure insanity and is designed to do one thing: keep the public off lands designed for recreation in these two counties and use it for a springboard to control more of our public lands.
We have a voice and must use it to stop this continued abuse of our natural resources. Public lands are our most precious resource; we do not want minefields of traps, but rather the healing power of time spent with family and friends in the heart of that which is wild.
Please comment today: fwp.mt.gov/hunt/public-comment-opportunities.
Stephen Capra is executive director of Footloose Montana.