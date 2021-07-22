Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks pushing to eliminate trapping setbacks

The governor and Fielder have worked hand in hand to wage a war on wildlife in our state. Despite elk and deer numbers at record numbers, FWP continues shoulder seasons and is moving to kill more than 1,000 wolves in the fall, essentially destroying them in this state. Destroying a predator that is essential in the fight to end chronic wasting disease and doing so without regard to science or common sense and then blocking the vital research that comes from our two universities, at the governor’s order, defines the insanity of what is occurring. All to cover their tracks, as so many innocent animals will be killed in this arcane effort to turn back the clock on our relationship with vital predator species and privatizing wildlife.

Now, with all of that as a distraction, the agency is rushing to end setbacks on our public lands. That means traps in the center of a trail, in campgrounds, on riverbanks; it means family pets being killed, and it means children at risk, grizzly bears threatened, all so less than 1% of our population can continue to allow the suffering and torture of wildlife. Trapping is not heritage, it is not a sport; trapping is a sickness, one that we need to end in Montana.