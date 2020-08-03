Montana DNA: Do you have it?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like many of you, I was lucky to be raised a native Montanan. I attended the K-12 public schools and Montana State. My family and I were active participants in the community and outdoor activities. Falling in love with the Montanan people, we have friends from all walks of life. All that aside, one thing I know for sure, now that I live out of state, my Montana DNA has carried me far into personal and professional circles I never dreamt of.

What is that DNA I’m talking about? Well it is obvious to my friends and acquaintances out of state. Not only does "you-bet-ya" still slip out every once in a while, but it’s my friendliness — my wild west openness towards all … yes my character!

I was raised by my parents and friends’ parents to appreciate the simple things -- a beautiful Montana sunset; a robust winter season and all the activities that go with it; as well as how to have a healthy conversation with anyone and everyone. Most importantly, my respect of others, honesty and love for the mountains are also part of my DNA trademarks. Certainly, my Montana DNA made me who I am today, flexible —no matter what the temperature, friendly and a lifetime fan of nature, wherever I am in this world!