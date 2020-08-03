Montana DNA: Do you have it?

Like many of you, I was lucky to be raised a native Montanan. I attended the K-12 public schools and Montana State. My family and I were active participants in the community and outdoor activities. Falling in love with the Montanan people, we have friends from all walks of life. All that aside, one thing I know for sure, now that I live out of state, my Montana DNA has carried me far into personal and professional circles I never dreamt of.
What is that DNA I’m talking about? Well it is obvious to my friends and acquaintances out of state. Not only does "you-bet-ya" still slip out every once in a while, but it’s my friendliness — my wild west openness towards all … yes my character!
I was raised by my parents and friends’ parents to appreciate the simple things -- a beautiful Montana sunset; a robust winter season and all the activities that go with it; as well as how to have a healthy conversation with anyone and everyone. Most importantly, my respect of others, honesty and love for the mountains are also part of my DNA trademarks. Certainly, my Montana DNA made me who I am today, flexible —no matter what the temperature, friendly and a lifetime fan of nature, wherever I am in this world!
With the COVID-19 pandemic and out-of-staters rushing to buy property in Montana (even site-on-scene), I’m amazed by how challenging it must be for everyone to be inundated by these individuals who are not like-minded. In fact, it rattles my bones, to watch some of these individuals come in with attitudes and philosophies quite different than ours. Many are entitled and want us to think our world has to be like theirs. Sadly, it seems they don’t even want to reach out with smiles or the openness we are used to. Personally speaking, I believe they just don’t know that they don’t know yet. I have also been guilty at times of similar behaviors, so that is why I visit the Helena area often to deflate and get back to my roots.
Yup, I’m lucky to be raised here! As a Montana missionary, not by choice but necessity — I believe I have been called to help others to be more authentic and less isolated because I learned that growing up. It is clear that the DNA I was raised with is a very, very, very special gift. It is my hope that those who do move into the state will work hard to earn their own Montana DNA and learn by example from all of us natives or well-settled transplants -- life is just too short to think otherwise!
Becky Bauer-Hamman lives in the New York City metro area.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!