Montana deserves an Attorney General who will protect our communities

The day that my three children, all under the age of 12 at the time, experienced a shooting right outside their school in our small town of Culbertson, I knew I had to do more to put violent criminals behind bars.

We had recently returned home from Helena, from my last session that I served in the House of Representatives, and I was picking up my private law practice where I left it.

During my time in private practice I represented farmers, ranchers, small businesses and neighbors, and handled just about every type of legal question imaginable. But after that shooting, Christie and I knew that if we wanted our kids to grow up feeling safe and secure, we had to do more to stop the drug epidemic and put violent criminals behind bars.

As Roosevelt county attorney, I’ve cleared the backlog of cases clogging our system and aggressively prosecuted violent criminals – including the drive-by shooter from my kid’s school. Mexican drug cartels are flooding Montana with meth and other dangerous drugs. That’s a fact. With the drugs comes a sharp increase in violent crime.