Montana Conservation Voters announces endorsements

With another election on the horizon, Montana Conservation Voters has set its sights on protecting Montana’s outdoor heritage for future generations by making some key statewide endorsements.

Our organization’s nonpartisan political action committee has been hard at work reviewing and carefully considering candidates who would serve on the Montana Land Board. Our state’s top five elected leaders serve on the Land Board, which makes critical decisions that affect our public lands and the resources in them. We invite all candidates to seek our endorsement regardless of political affiliation.

In recent days the MCV Action Fund has officially endorsed Bryce Bennett for Secretary of State, Shane Morigeau for State Auditor, Melissa Romano for Superintendent and now Raph Graybill for Attorney General.

Raph is the only candidate in the race, Democrat or Republican, who has taken direct action representing Montanans in court—and winning—to protect our public lands, to safeguard Montana’s premier conservation program (Habitat Montana) and to defend the Montana Constitution, which includes our right to a “clean and healthful environment.”