Montana Conservation Elders takes a cautiously optimistic look at 2021

The Montana Conservation Elders (MCE) is a nonpartisan group whose members share three fundamental attributes: we’re seniors, we’re Montanans, and we have each lived a part of Montana’s rich conservation history. And we want to share our stories to inspire the next generation of Montana conservation leaders through a variety of education initiatives including the adoption of Montana conservation history in school curriculum.

Like most Montanans we are fiercely independent and are thus not beholden to any one organization. At the same time our individual members have strong ties to Montana’s leading conservation groups. This allows us to stay relevant to the ever-changing politics of conservation while maintaining a broad, long-range perspective.

The results of this past election with a sharp turn to the far right is causing grave concern throughout Montana’s diverse conservation community. Single party dominance is problematic for a healthy democracy, especially when that party is more radically to the right than the GOP of yesteryear. During the 1970s Teddy Roosevelt Republicans (those with a conservation ethic) were common in Montana. Here are a few examples. Congressman James Battin (R-MT) was instrumental in the 1972 designation of the Scapegoat Wilderness — the first citizen-initiated Wilderness in America. About the same time Republican State Sen. George Darrow authored and passed the landmark Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA). Back then strong bipartisan support gave us a new Constitution guaranteeing the right to a clean and healthful environment for all Montanans. Republican State Rep. Harrison Fagg led the charge for the 1978 designation of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness.