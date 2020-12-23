Montana Conservation Elders takes a cautiously optimistic look at 2021

The Montana Conservation Elders (MCE) is a nonpartisan group whose members share three fundamental attributes: we’re seniors, we’re Montanans, and we have each lived a part of Montana’s rich conservation history. And we want to share our stories to inspire the next generation of Montana conservation leaders through a variety of education initiatives including the adoption of Montana conservation history in school curriculum.
Like most Montanans we are fiercely independent and are thus not beholden to any one organization. At the same time our individual members have strong ties to Montana’s leading conservation groups. This allows us to stay relevant to the ever-changing politics of conservation while maintaining a broad, long-range perspective.
The results of this past election with a sharp turn to the far right is causing grave concern throughout Montana’s diverse conservation community. Single party dominance is problematic for a healthy democracy, especially when that party is more radically to the right than the GOP of yesteryear. During the 1970s Teddy Roosevelt Republicans (those with a conservation ethic) were common in Montana. Here are a few examples. Congressman James Battin (R-MT) was instrumental in the 1972 designation of the Scapegoat Wilderness — the first citizen-initiated Wilderness in America. About the same time Republican State Sen. George Darrow authored and passed the landmark Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA). Back then strong bipartisan support gave us a new Constitution guaranteeing the right to a clean and healthful environment for all Montanans. Republican State Rep. Harrison Fagg led the charge for the 1978 designation of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness.
But by the 1990s ill winds were gaining momentum when a Republican governor and Legislature weakened bedrock laws dealing with water, mining, air quality and MEPA. Some of this bad public policy was beaten back by the courts and by citizen activists led by the Montana Environmental Information Center and other progressive groups.
So, where are we today as a new governor and Legislature even further to the right begin a new legislative session? Conservation is true conservatism but, sadly, some so-called conservative lawmakers will introduce radical anti-conservation bills to exacerbate the climate crisis with costly fossil fuel projects, and to pollute our land, water and air in violation of our constitutional rights. Montana’s huge hunting and angling community, a majority of which votes Republican, will face renewed legislative threats to quality wildlife habitat, public lands and public access, which many have taken for granted for too long.
But there is light at the end of this long dark tunnel. The overwhelmingly Republican community of farmers and ranchers in Montana doesn’t need anyone to tell them about the climate crisis. They deal with it every day. This growing consensus should at least serve as a check on the most outrageous climate-damaging schemes. There are also encouraging signs that the public is fed up with extreme polarization during these past four contentious Trump years. President-elect Biden is committed to bringing the country together and we know that he has a receptive audience with a slight but growing majority of Americans.
Protection of the public trust, our land, air and water, has always relied on public participation in a healthy democracy. Today we find ourselves at a crossroads with a critical need to re-energize people’s faith in democracy. The age-old formula for how to get there remains the same: engagement, listening with respect, debating on substance, and working for achievable solutions. We can start with the premise that no one in our Republican dominated Legislature gets up in the morning asking, “what can I do today to further degrade the environment"? Rather, they have a different world view that we in the conservation community need to better understand.
This can filter down to Montana in positive ways. For one, Republicans with more moderate leanings might be emboldened to break with a party intolerant of moderation. With history as a guide to the future dare we dream of latter day Teddy Roosevelt Republicans advancing bona fide conservation-minded conservatism? This would go a long way toward making the Old Party Grand again.
Bill Cunningham and Tom Pedersen are members of Montana Conservation Elders, www.mtconservationelders.org.