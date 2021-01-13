Montana cannot afford devastating budget cuts while providing tax breaks for the wealthy

2020 upended Montanans’ lives: people lost their jobs, their savings and their health care. We lost loved ones and feared for the safety of those around us. Many continue to face tough choices: going to work or even finding a job, putting food on the table, fearing losing their home, and keeping our families safe.

Yet, those in control seem more focused on tax cuts that will largely benefit large businesses and the wealthiest. For example, a proposed income tax cut will result in 79% of the benefit going to the wealthiest 20% of taxpayers. Those with annual incomes in excess of $500,000 would see an average tax break of $1,314, while those making less than $40,000 would get just $1, on average. This tax break would cost the state over $33 million in the next biennium.

We must come together and find common ground. Policymakers can craft a responsible budget that supports communities and invests in new opportunities that truly move Montana forward. Our state needs new revenue, not budget cuts and tax breaks for the wealthy. We must reinforce the systems that are meant to serve families and communities. This is how we make sure we all have what we need, not just during times of crisis, but every day.