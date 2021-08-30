Montana ag producers need the right to repair now

We aren’t going to give up on our bills, and we’ll try once more when the Legislature meets again in 2023. Farmers and ranchers can’t wait that long, though, and they can’t go through another growing season without the ability to repair their tractors. Fortunately, a few weeks ago President Biden directed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to put rules in place that protect farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their own equipment. Every week counts, and those protections aren’t here yet, so we joined 39 of our Democratic colleagues from the Legislature to put pressure on the FTC. We are pushing them to work with farmers and ranchers to get strong right to repair rules on the books.