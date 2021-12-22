Moms like me are counting on the US Senate to Build Back Better

When I was growing up I was fortunate to have many strong women role models in my life who empowered me to pursue whatever career I wanted. I attended college and earned a bachelor’s degree, and then went on to graduate school so I could fulfill my dream of teaching at the college level. After nine years of post secondary education I began teaching at a small undergraduate college. I love working with young people and helping them figure out what they are capable of and what path they wish to pursue. But I have considered quitting my job many times.

Several years after I began teaching, my partner and I decided to start our family. After our first child arrived I was very suddenly struck by the reality that so many others already understood: that having two working parents try to raise a child is nearly impossible.

I didn’t have a real maternity leave with either of my children. My partner and I worked nights and weekends to juggle schedules so we could keep our infant home for as long as possible. We took a significant financial loss to do this. And we are lucky, as many families don’t have that choice.

When our next child arrived things became even more difficult. Finding quality affordable child care is next to impossible, especially for children under 2. I have researched and visited more than 15 child care facilities in our small town since my first child was born just over six years ago. Our monthly child care bill was significantly more than our mortgage.

When our children were young they were constantly getting sick, and both ended up in the hospital on oxygen after contracting RSV. I have never been as scared as I was seeing my children hooked up to monitors and tubes in a hospital room.

In addition to constantly worrying about our kids’ health, we were missing work, scrambling to find babysitters when our children were better but still needed a day or two to rest before going back to school, and feeling the financial hit of working fewer hours and paying babysitters on top of normal child care costs.

I love my kids more than anything in the world, and it often just didn’t seem worth it to try to keep my job. Quite honestly, I felt misled. For all of the “Get it girl, you can do anything!” encouragement, there should be a footnote that says “Also it’s going to be impossible to balance working and kids, there is no structural support and everyone is struggling! You’re sure to feel like a failure and you will worry about your kids all the time!”

That needs to change. The Build Back Better Act is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to provide meaningful support to families, kids and caregivers, and to strengthen our communities and our economy. I hope lawmakers will seize this moment to invest in affordable child care, make preschool free for 3- and 4-year-olds, extend the expanded Child Tax Credit, and create a national paid family and medical leave program.

I’m one of many working Montana parents who are closely following the negotiations and counting on our elected leaders to finally build the care infrastructure we need. In fact, a group of local moms and I recently delivered 94 handwritten letters from working parents in Helena to our representatives in Congress, urging them to support family-friendly policies that would help Montana families.

The letters were powerful and heartbreaking. These women are so strong and resilient, yet we are struggling to balance our jobs, raise a family, and stay afloat financially.

I hope our elected leaders listen to us. The Senate must follow the House of Representatives’ lead and pass the Build Back Better Act this year. For families like mine, and so many others, it’s long overdue.

Caroline Pharr is a mom of two, a professor, and a proud member of MomsRising. She lives in Helena.

